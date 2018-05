If you were an F&W Best New Chef, who would you be? Would you be Grant Achatz and create mind-bending, ultra-creative dishes with high-tech gadgets? Or would you be April Bloomfield and showcase pristine vegetables and whole pigs? There's one easy way to find out: Take the quiz!

Related: Recipes from Hall of Fame Best New Chefs

Best New Chef All-Stars

2013 Best New Chefs' Simplest Recipes