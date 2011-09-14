Where to Vacation During Wine Harvest

© Courtesy of Les Crayères.

Les Crayères hotel in Champagne.Harvest season started in August for much of the wine world, but Reuters reports that vintners in Burgundy and other French regions are currently divided over when to haul in the grapes. While waiting increases ripeness (which could result in better wine), it also raises the risk that storms could damage the bounty. Something easier to agree on: Harvest time, which can run into October in some climates, is a great chance to tour wine country. In addition to temperate weather, regions bustle with celebratory events like Bordeaux's annual festival in Saint-Emilion, taking place this weekend. Napa offers a string of wine-release parties (like those at Duckhorn and Beaulieu Vineyards this Friday and Saturday), grape-stomping competitions (like Castello di Amorosa's on September 24) and harvest dinners (Pine Ridge Vineyards will hold one on October 8). To help you plan, F&W presents guides on where to eat, sleep and, of course, drink in top wine regions.



WINE REGION GUIDES



FRANCE

Champagne

With picks from Master Sommelier and Champagne fanatic Laura Maniec

SPAIN

Rioja

With picks from El Bulli alumnus Lucas Paya

UNITED STATES

Santa Barbara

With picks from Addison sommelier Lucas Paya

Napa

With picks from chef Michael Chiarello and winemaker Jamey Whetstone



Sonoma



Oregon



Washington State



