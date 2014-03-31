Where to See the F&W 2014 Best New Chefs Reveal

On Tuesday morning, F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin will reveal the 2014 F&W Best New Chefs by posting selfies with each in her Instagram feed.

F&W Editors
On Tuesday morning, F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin will reveal the 2014 F&W Best New Chefs—by posting selfies with each in her Instagram feed. Follow @fwscout to see! In the meantime, get excited for the reveal with BNC alums' best recreations of the face they made when they first heard that they were Best New Chefs (a.k.a. their #BNCFace).

