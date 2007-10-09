Where I'll Be Eating Over the Next Few Weeks

I know the 2008 Michelin Guide results have received wall-to-wall coverage from the second they were released yesterday (starting with featured treatment on the New York Times website and even on NY1 this am). But 24 hours later, I'm still excited about the new guide, especially because they put enough of my favorite New York restaurants in the year-old Bib Gourmand category—which signifies restaurants where you can get two dishes and a glass of wine or dessert for less than $40—that I can't wait to try the ones I don't know. Among the restaurants on the Bib list (Bib is short for Bibendum, which is the name of the cute Michelin tire man; the category's icon is the tire man licking his lips) that I love already: Frankie's 457 Spuntino, Lupa, Fatty Crab, Home and Good Fork, to name five. And here are some of the Bib entries I'd never even heard of that I'll be hitting in the very near future: Amy Ruth's, Gum Fung, Taco Taco and Zabb Queens. My only quibble with next year's Michelin guide is that they dissed one of the restaurants I (heart) the most—Momofuku Ssam which is not to be found on the list (though Momofuku Noodle Bar is another of my fave restaurants in the Bib category). Bloomberg called that "a serious omission." I do, too.