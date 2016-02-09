Where to Go When You Visit the Country’s Top Destination: Philadelphia

Lonely Planet’s recently released Best in the U.S. list includes Milwaukee for beer lovers, Southern New Mexico for landscape Instagrammers and Alaska for rugged adventurers. But, according to the travel guide, the number one place to visit in America is the City of Brotherly Love, which boasts awesome new restaurants, cool craft breweries and the new title of World Heritage City (the only one in the U.S.). We can’t help but agree with Lonely Planet when it comes to Philadelphia’s food scene; the historic city is certainly a hotbed of deliciousness.

If you do decide to head to Philly this year, make sure you first consult our expert guides to the terrific city:

The Best Sandwiches. From cheesesteaks to banh mi, you can eat every meal at a different amazing sandwich spot and never get bored.

The Coolest Food Street. East Passyunk Avenue features great spots like the modernist-style Will BYOB and artisan liqueur purveyor Pollyodd.

Marc Vetri’s Picks. Chef Marc Vetri’s favorite go-tos include the 9th Street Italian Market for high-end dried pasta and Isgro Pasticceria for filled-to-order cannoli.

Questlove’s Guide. F&W’s Kate Krader toured the city with star drummer and Philly native Questlove. Highlights included pristine vegan food and a life-changing tomato salad.

Virtual Photo Tour. Local photographer Neal Santos captures his favorite Philadelphia food obsessions in this beautiful guide.