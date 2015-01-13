Where to Find Incredible Yakitori in San Francisco

When San Francisco chef Hiro Sone wants a taste of his native Japan, he visits chef Greg Dunmore's restaurant Nojo.

F&W Editors
January 13, 2015

When San Francisco chef Hiro Sone wants a taste of his native Japan, he visits chef Greg Dunmore's restaurant Nojo. Watch as Dunmore prepares two yakitori-style skewers: chicken skin and tsukune, a chicken meatball. "Yakitori is just so simple to do, but you need to practice a lot to get the right color and texture," Sone says. He says that Nojo hits the mark with juicy, hand-chopped tsukune and perfectly crispy chicken skin.

