Where to Find Incredible Yakitori in San Francisco

When San Francisco chef Hiro Sone wants a taste of his native Japan, he visits chef Greg Dunmore's restaurant Nojo. Watch as Dunmore prepares two yakitori-style skewers: chicken skin and tsukune, a chicken meatball. "Yakitori is just so simple to do, but you need to practice a lot to get the right color and texture," Sone says. He says that Nojo hits the mark with juicy, hand-chopped tsukune and perfectly crispy chicken skin.

Related: 7 Yakitori Recipes to Make at Home

Amazing Chicken Recipes

Grilled Chicken Recipes

Delicious Asian Grilling Recipes