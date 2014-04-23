Where to Find Amazing Gluten-Free Pizza Crusts and Cream-Filled Cupcakes

Mariposa Baking Co.; San Francisco and Oakland

At both their Ferry Building outpost and their original location in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood, Mariposa is the Bay Area’s go-to source for all things gluten-free, both savory and sweet. Their crisp pizza crusts are consistently voted the region’s gluten-free best. Fans are thankful that Mariposa also sells them to a long list of area restaurants. Their crusty, airy French bread is the gluten-free option of choice at Ike’s Place and other local sandwich shops. But best of all are the impressively broad breakfast and lunch menus at both of their retail locations. Mariposa has found a way to make pretty much all of the greatest gluten-rich hits safe for celiacs, from bagels with cream cheese to quiches, focaccia, pretzels, even turkey sandwiches on gluten-free “rye.” Brownies, biscotti, pie, cakes, cookies, muffins and doughnuts are all available for dessert. They also ship some products nationally.

