Where to Eat at the US Open

Football and baseball stadiums may be working to improve their concessions, but tennis fans have been eating serious food from legit star chefs for years now at the US Open, which begins this week. This year, tournament-goers will have options from a genuine sushi master, an F&W Best New Chef and a former pro tennis player who went on to open amazing Mexican restaurants all over the world.

Pat LaFrieda Meat Co.

As the man behind the original Shake Shack burger blend, Pat LaFrieda became New York's first superstar meat purveyor. His stand, appearing for the first time at the Open, will serve steak sandwiches, Italian sausage and a meatball hero.

Aces

Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s on-site restaurant features his excellent sushi as well as local seafood dishes.

Hill Country Barbecue

One of NYC’s best spots for Texas-style barbecue, helmed by grilling expert Elizabeth Karmel, will be serving fried chicken sandwiches and chocolate pie to fans who are willing to risk staining their tennis whites.

Maya

A former pro tennis player, chef Richard Sandoval is making his debut at this year's Open. He’s offering fans dishes from his flagship NYC restaurant like Mexican street-style corn on the cob and grilled steak tacos.

Champions Bar & Grill

Chef and prolific restaurateur David Burke’s spot is where to go to get your oyster and caviar fix.

Wine Bar Food

When was the last time you had fresh burrata at a sporting event? F&W Best New Chef 1986 Tony Mantuano’s wine bar offers small plates like that and flaming ouzo shrimp.

