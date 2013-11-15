Where to Eat in Dublin Right Now

Writer Lauren Collins spent a weekend inside Dublin's booming DIY restaurant world. Here are nine must-visit spots. Read more >
The Fumbally
In addition to serving fresh Mediterranean-style food, this café also displays art installations, like a window garden planted in recycled bottles. thefumbally.ie
KC Peaches
Inspired by all things American, this Nassau Street location recently added brunch and pours craft beers from the local Dungarvan Brewing Company. kcpeaches.com
777
This mirrored cantina offers five different tasting flights from its lengthytequila and mezcal list,a rarity in Dublin. 777.ie
Bear
Proprietor Joe Macken buys exclusively from Irish producers, sourcing locally bred Charolais beef and focusing on obscure cuts of meat. joburger.ie/bear
Grogans
A classic pub with a storied history, it was the hangout for Irish writers Patrick Kavanagh and Flann O'Brien. groganspub.ie
Crackbird
Chicken is the specialty here, with options ranging from habanero-honey wings to curried yogurt skewers. joburger.ie/crackbird
Murphy's
This ambitious creamery loves a challenge: It once made a green-pea-and-mint ice cream at a customer's suggestion. murphysicecream.ie
Damson Diner
Mixologist Oisin Davis barrel-ages Manhattans and Negronis and makes his own bitters as well as seasonal cocktail syrups. damsondiner.com
The Greenhouse
Dishes like salmon with frozen horseradish reflect the Nordic upbringing of chef Mickael Viljanen. thegreenhouserestaurant.ie
