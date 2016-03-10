Where to Eat in Austin During SXSW

In honor of the massive SXSW conference in Austin this weekend, we're showcasing some of the city's best places to eat. Here, F&W Around the World Network correspondent Deana Saukam of Faim Fatale (@faimfatale) tours insider spots for the best pastries, day-drinking and breakfast tacos. Stop into her favorite places between checking out the top SXSW food events—including two featuring Food & Wine!

Describe what you do in a few sentences: My name is Deana Saukam and I love to travel, discover new places and most importantly EAT. My current projects include two books (one is a Cambodian cookbook) and a television series centered on my global travel and food adventures. I have a background in fashion, social media, public relations, marketing, events, herding chefs, and owning and opening restaurants.

Your favorite neighborhood spot: When I am not traveling, I split my time between Austin, Texas and Paris, France (I am currently writing this in Bali, and I am spending the next two months in Bali, Cambodia and Thailand before heading to Morocco and Paris, with a possible stop by Hong Kong in between). In Austin, my favorite neighborhood spots are Launderette for their small plates and Laura Sawicki’s desserts, including the famous birthday cake ice cream sandwiches. Bullfight is serving up really great Spanish tapas dishes by Chef Shawn Cirkiel. I dream about chef Josh Hines' burger at Clark’s, and when I’m craving Japanese, I hit up Uchi, Uchiko, Kome and Musashino. Saps is my favorite Thai restaurant, and I pretty much go five times a week when I'm home in Austin when I’m not inhaling Korean BBQ and Naengmyeon at Chosun Galbi. Oh and I can’t forget about tacos in Austin, including our famous breakfast tacos, from Valentina’s Tex Mex, Veracruz All Natural, Taco Deli and El Primo. Other notable Austin favorites: Coterie Market’s monthly subscription box filled with the best and new local artisanal food products, and Helm boots for the best leather boots in Austin. There is amazing stuff all over Austin and the city is continuously growing.

Three words that best describe your city: Austin: Bold, brave, fun.

Your morning ritual: In Austin, my morning ritual usually involves a delicious breakfast taco from Valentina’s Tex Mex, Taco Deli or Veracruz; a juice from Juiceland; or a healthy breakfast bowl or avocado toast from Josephine House. If I’m feeling really ambitious, I try to squeeze in a private Pilates reformer session at Ballet Austin or a run around Town Lake a.k.a. Ladybird Lake.