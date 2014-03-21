Where Comedy Writers Go to Eat a "Jillion Shramps"

Comedy writers Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer take a road trip in search of seafood. On the agenda: a "jillion shramps."

Friends are great. Friendship itself is the best. With that in mind, I headed out for an impromptu day trip up Highway 1 with my two best buds, Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer. We've been inseparable since junior high, and as sunlight gently kissed the inside of my '96 Corolla, I marveled at both the view and the extreme length of our friendship. "Where should we eat?" I started to ask. "Turn up the radio! This song is my jam!" screamed Andy from the backseat. Akiva cackled his appreciation and cranked up the volume, sending Ginuwine's "Our First Born" to an ear-shattering level. "Your stereo blows chunks, dude!" Andy chided me over the painful bass stabs. "Yeah, man, you should throw this car in the dumpster!" Akiva agreed. After they were done high-fiving, I asked again where we were going. "Neptune's Net, idiot! Open your earballs!"

Neptune's Net is a classic Malibu seafood shack nestled into California's coastline like a pearl tucked inside a shell. "I'm gonna eat a jillion shramps!" Akiva screamed. "I'm gonna eat 10 jillion!" Andy boasted as they both pushed their way out of the still-moving car and dashed into the restaurant. I watched as my two best friends ordered nearly the entire menu: fish tacos with pineapple slaw, baskets of fried shrimp, whole lobsters, crab cakes. "I don't have any money," mumbled Akiva. "Samesville," said Andy. Friends are great.

Jorma Taccone is one-third of The Lonely Island ("I'm on a Boat," "Lazy Sunday") with Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer.

