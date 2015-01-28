Where Chefs Go to Eat the World's Greatest Roast Chicken

Is there anything better than a perfectly roasted chicken?

F&W Editors
January 28, 2015

Is there anything better than a perfectly roasted chicken? If you’re Michael Symon or Kristen Kish, the answer is a resounding no. In this clip from F&W’s Chefs in Conversation series, the two chefs wax poetic about crispy skin, juicy meat and delicious drippings. Watch the video to discover the three restaurants they go for the world’s greatest roast chicken.

