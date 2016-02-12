What's Your Pink Wine Personality?

Provence Rosé

Classy and classic. You drink Domaine Ott while you lounge on your yacht.

White Zinfandel

Unpretentious. You don't care about status—just enjoyment.

Rosé Champagne

Exceptionally fancy. You're not afraid to spend $$$ on a really amazing wine (like Taittinger's 2006 Comtes de Champagne Rosé).

Spanish Sparkling Rosado

Elegant, but practical. You appreciate quality, but always have an eye out for a smart buy (like Raventos i Blanc's de Nit).

Txakoli Rosado

Funky and trendy. You're a little esoteric, like Ametzoi's Rubentis, which only makes other insiders love you more.

Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo

Dark and intense. You appreciate substance, even when you drink pink.

American Pinot Noir Rosé

Sunny and fun. You pack a mean wine country picnic with a cooler stocked with bottles from California and Oregon.