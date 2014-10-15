What's a Pletzel?

Contrary to what you might guess (thanks to Cronut conditioning), a pletzel is not the newest hybrid food. It’s quite the opposite, actually; the pletzel is a traditional Jewish food and the predecessor to the modern pretzel. That said, the exact definition of a pletzel is hard to pin down. Is it a pastry-free potato knish? Baked dough brushed with chicken fat? In the clip above, watch Zimmern and Simmons talk about what a pletzel is to them.

