What You Can Buy for $20 in Louisville

Julian Van Winkle III, President of Old Rip Van Winkle distillery, founded by his grandfather "Pappy", tell us what $20 buys in Louisville, Kentucky.

F&W Editors
August 14, 2014

$15: Middletown pie from Coals Artisan Pizza. The crust at Coals is the best—not too thin, not too thick. I like meat, and this pie is loaded with Italian fennel sausage and pepperoni.

$4: Falls City Pale Ale. Falls City used to be a cheap beer from a local brewery that went out of business. Another brewery bought the name: Its pale ale is great with pizza.

