What They're Drinking in East Hampton

I know it’s a little early to do a recap of the summer’s Hamptons dining scene—after all, there are still three crazy weekends left. But it seems there are things to say about what some notable people have been drinking recently at Nick & Toni’s, the celebrity-jam-packed restaurant in East Hampton. So here they are.



Christy Turlington, who comes in frequently with husband Ed Burns (though she’s been known to eat with Coldplay’s Chris Martin), drinks Turley wine (which, for anyone who doesn’t know, is named not for her but for Helen Turley, who is to female winemakers what Christy Turlington is to supermodels).



Gwyneth Paltrow, who is normally the one eating with Chris Martin, her husband, and who just broke the news in W magazine that she’ll cohost a show on PBS about foodie road-tripping around Spain with her friend chef Mario Batali, drinks the excellent Brewer-Clifton Mount Carmel Pinot Noir. “I liked her anyway, because she’s Gwyneth,” said a friend of mine who was there. “Now, I like her even more.” She’s also wine-savvy enough to order Almaviva, the Chilean project of Baron Rothschild.

And our former mayor, presidential hopeful Rudy Giuliani, drinks an inexpensive Tuscan red, Avignonesi, which, at $45, is one of the cheaper wines on the menu.