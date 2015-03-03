What Recipe Is Trending in Your State?

In a recent post, The Huffington Post used Google Trends to cull the most searched-for recipes according to state. While some of the results seem fairly standard, there are a few curveballs on the list.

March 03, 2015

In a recent post, The Huffington Post used Google Trends to cull the most searched-for recipes according to state. While some of the results seem fairly standard (Kansas is searching for casseroles and Oklahoma just wants to eat steak), there are a few curveballs on the list—what exactly is “dinner salad,” Delaware? Here, the top ten most surprising recipes users are searching for.

Connecticut: Moroccan Chicken Thighs 

Delaware: Dinner Salad 

Indiana: Potato Skillet 

Iowa: Pizza Dough 

Maine: Boiled Ham 

Montana: Bean Taco Soup 

Nevada: Indian Dinner 

North Dakota: Chicken Spaghetti 

Virginia: Paneer 

Wisconsin: Rice Ball 

