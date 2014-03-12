What to Pair with Ripe, Full-Bodied Whites

For F&W's simplest pairing guide ever, we placed wines into five basic categories. Then star chef Hugh Acheson gave us excellent, easy recipes to match.

Wines: Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc, Viognier, Roussanne, Marsanne

Full-bodied white wines tend to come from warmer climates and spend time in oak, which give them weight and richness but can sometimes make them clunky. That's why these wines can be tricky to pair with food, but when they work, they're terrific. Match them with substantial dishes, like roast poultry and meaty fish, and starchier things like pasta or Hugh Acheson's bacony beans on buttered toast.

Recipes:

Beans and Bacon on Buttered Toasts

Mussels with Merguez Sausage

