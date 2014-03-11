What to Pair with Lively, Citrusy, Light-Bodied Whites

For F&W's simplest pairing guide ever, we placed wines into five basic categories. Then star chef Hugh Acheson gave us excellent, easy recipes to match.

Wines: Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Muscadet, Albariño, Vinho Verde, Grüner Veltliner

These tangy, unoaked wines wake up your taste buds and make your mouth water. They are the fluorescent-yellow highlighters of the wine world, perking up dishes that might otherwise seem bland. Plus, they're the only wines that work with dishes that already have amped-up acidity, like this endive-grapefruit salad. One tip: Always make sure the wine is at least as tart as the food; otherwise, what's in your glass will lose all of its flavor.

Recipes:

Crispy Salmon with Fennel Slaw

Endive-and-Grapefruit Salad with Pistachio Vinaigrette

