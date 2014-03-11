What to Pair with Lively, Citrusy, Light-Bodied Whites

Here, the best foods to pair with light-bodied white wines like Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Muscadet, Albarino, Gruner Veltliner and Vinho Verde.
For F&W's simplest pairing guide ever, we placed wines into five basic categories. Then star chef Hugh Acheson gave us excellent, easy recipes to match.
Wines: Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Muscadet, Albariño, Vinho Verde, Grüner Veltliner
These tangy, unoaked wines wake up your taste buds and make your mouth water. They are the fluorescent-yellow highlighters of the wine world, perking up dishes that might otherwise seem bland. Plus, they're the only wines that work with dishes that already have amped-up acidity, like this endive-grapefruit salad. One tip: Always make sure the wine is at least as tart as the food; otherwise, what's in your glass will lose all of its flavor.
Recipes:
Crispy Salmon with Fennel Slaw
Endive-and-Grapefruit Salad with Pistachio Vinaigrette
