What to Pair with Lively, Citrusy, Light-Bodied Whites

Here, the best foods to pair with light-bodied white wines like Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Muscadet, Albarino, Gruner Veltliner and Vinho Verde.

Megan Krigbaum
March 11, 2014

For F&W's simplest pairing guide ever, we placed wines into five basic categories. Then star chef Hugh Acheson gave us excellent, easy recipes to match.

Wines: Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Muscadet, Albariño, Vinho Verde, Grüner Veltliner

These tangy, unoaked wines wake up your taste buds and make your mouth water. They are the fluorescent-yellow highlighters of the wine world, perking up dishes that might otherwise seem bland. Plus, they're the only wines that work with dishes that already have amped-up acidity, like this endive-grapefruit salad. One tip: Always make sure the wine is at least as tart as the food; otherwise, what's in your glass will lose all of its flavor.

Recipes:
Crispy Salmon with Fennel Slaw
Endive-and-Grapefruit Salad with Pistachio Vinaigrette

Related: 15 Rules for Great Wine and Food Pairings
Wine Pairings
Train Yourself to be a Better Wine Taster

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up