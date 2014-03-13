What to Pair with Juicy, Medium-Bodied Reds

For F&W's simplest pairing guide ever, we placed wines into five basic categories. Then star chef Hugh Acheson gave us excellent, easy recipes to match.

Wines: Pinot Noir, Barbera, Gamay, Sangiovese, Mencía

There's a reason so many people love Pinot Noir: It's fruity and bright yet nuanced. But a number of other red grapes produce wines with Pinot-like texture and liveliness, albeit with an incredibly diverse range of flavors, from earthy to spicy to fruity. What they all have in common is a vibrant acidity that makes them supremely versatile with mushrooms, lighter meat dishes and tomato-based recipes, like this creamy baked rigatoni.

Recipes:

Baked Rigatoni with Broccoli, Green Olives and Pancetta

Cider-Brined Pork Tenderloins with Roasted Apples

