What to Make with Pulled Pork Leftovers

So, you made a giant pot of slow-cooker pulled pork. You ate one or two delicious, overflowing sandwiches for dinner. And you barely made a dent in the piles and piles of tender, saucy meat. What now? Here, great ideas for what to make with leftover pulled pork.

You can make and freeze these delicious BBQ tamales for one month.

Tim Love overstuffs his quesadillas with pork and sautéed onions and peppers, then goes (almost) over the top by smearing the tortillas with soft, tangy goat cheese.

3. BBQ Shredded Pork and Quinoa Tacos

Tart avocado salsa and crunchy red onions accompany these full-of-flavor BBQ pulled pork tacos; quinoa adds a healthy twist.

Mix shredded pork with a red-wine-and-tomato sauce, then bake it with orecchiette under a topping of Parmigiano cheese for a super-satisfying pasta dish.

These stuffed flatbreads are terrifically cheesy and comforting.

This savory pie is make with a buttery masa crust.