What to Make with Pulled Pork Leftovers

© Hannah Queen

What to do when you've already eaten all of the sandwiches.

F&W Editors
March 14, 2016

So, you made a giant pot of slow-cooker pulled pork. You ate one or two delicious, overflowing sandwiches for dinner. And you barely made a dent in the piles and piles of tender, saucy meat. What now? Here, great ideas for what to make with leftover pulled pork.

1. Pulled-Pork Tamales 

You can make and freeze these delicious BBQ tamales for one month.

2. Pulled Pork and Goat Cheese Quesadillas 

Tim Love overstuffs his quesadillas with pork and sautéed onions and peppers, then goes (almost) over the top by smearing the tortillas with soft, tangy goat cheese.

3. BBQ Shredded Pork and Quinoa Tacos 

Tart avocado salsa and crunchy red onions accompany these full-of-flavor BBQ pulled pork tacos; quinoa adds a healthy twist.

4. Baked Orecchiette with Pork Sugo 

Mix shredded pork with a red-wine-and-tomato sauce, then bake it with orecchiette under a topping of Parmigiano cheese for a super-satisfying pasta dish.

5. Pork-and-Cheese Arepas with Tangy Cabbage Slaw 

These stuffed flatbreads are terrifically cheesy and comforting.

6. Tamal Pie 

This savory pie is make with a buttery masa crust.

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up