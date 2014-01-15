What Hugh Acheson Eats at 8am, 8pm and Midnight

Although our Chefs-in-Residence are some of America's most incredible cooks, we're inspired by the simple food they make at home. Here, a look at their everyday lives.

8 A.M.

Toast, scrambled eggs and roasted tomatoes.

8 P.M.

Dinner with the kids is at 6: roast chicken, turnips and their greens, rice, gravy and pickled radishes.

MIDNIGHT

Ham on rye with mustard and butter.

