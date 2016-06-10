What Harry and William Ate When They Were Kids, According to Their Royal Chef

Many things can be inheirited through a royal bloodline: money, power, and, apparently, a healthy appetite. In a recent interview with Yahoo, private chef to the royal family Darren McGrady shared what the little princes ate growing up, and how Princess Diana's boys have taken after her.

According to McGrady, Prince Harry, the 31-year-old royal who lost his mother in a car accident nearly 19 years ago, takes after his mother far more than his brother William, who takes after their dad, Prince Charles. The chef, who cooked for the queen for 11 years, began working for Princess Diana and her sons following her separation from the Prince of Wales in 1992.

While the boys were growing up, the favored typical kid-friendly comfort foods: pizza, burgers, spaghetti and meatballs, shepherd's pie, sticky toffee pudding and banana flan. Hopefully, as the men have aged they've embraced the healthy lifestyle Diana strived for.

"Harry is more like the princess. They were so alike," McGrady says. While Harry has struggled to remember his mother, given his young age at the time of her death, McGrady says he's made an effort to give the prince some insight into who Diana was, and their variety of similarities. "He's struggling to remember but it's all coming back in his personality," and, no doubt, the kind of meals they shared together.

