What Happens When Bacon Meets Classic Mexican Recipes

Everything is better with bacon.

F&W Editors
April 20, 2016

It's hard to beat classic Mexican staples like chunky guacamole and gooey quesadillas. But crispy, smoky bacon can be a game-changing addition. From tacos to enchiladas, here are five delicious Mexican recipes to make with bacon.

1. Bacon, Cheese and Jalapeño Tacos

These smoky, gooey tacos feature three types of cheese.

2. Bacon Guacamole

How do you upgrade the beloved dip? With crispy, salty bacon.

3. Mexican Eggs in Purgatory

This Mexican-inspired take on the classic Italian baked breakfast features chunky bacon and a vibrant green sauce made with tomatillos, cilantro and scallions.

4. Mushroom and Bacon Quesadillas

Warm sautéed mushrooms and crisp bacon star in these easy-to-make quesadillas.

5. Bacon and Egg Breakfast Enchiladas

Enchiladas aren't just for dinner! Try this morning twist.

