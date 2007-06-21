What Is France Coming to?

Apparently French winemakers are up in arms about the fact that the new French President Nicolas Sarkozy doesn't drink, according to this article in the Washington Post. This reminds me of when I was in Beaune a couple of years back, and the French government had just started an anti-drinking advertising campaign that featured a television ad in which a glass of wine (by the road, I think) tipped over and turned into blood. The Burgundians found this a bit of a stab in the back, so to speak. Anyway, if nothing else, the new regime has inspired this amusing quote from one Serge Dombierer, who works at Château de Mauvanne: "President Jacques Chirac, at least he knew how to put the drinks away."

