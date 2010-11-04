What Foodies Eat Pre- and Post-Marathon

More than 40,000 people will be running this Sunday's ING NYC Marathon. Among them are a handful of NYC chefs and sommeliers. Here, they share what they've been fueling themselves with during months of training and how they plan to indulge after 26.2 miles.



Nate Appleman, former chef of Pulino's Bar & Pizzeria

Go-to workout fuel: "Lärabars and bananas."

Race goal: "Finish under 3 hours and 30 minutes."

Post race: "I plan to chow down, specifically on a large steak and a whole bag of Oreo cookies."

Charity: Harlem United

Gordon Finn, Alto

Go-to workout fuel: Balance Bars.

Favorite flavor: S'mores. "They're loaded with protein and have a low glycemic index so they don't affect my blood sugar after a run."

Race Goal: "This is my first marathon, so I don't really have a time goal; but under five hours would be a major accomplishment."

Post-race: "I am planning on having a glass of Champagne at Marea. It's right near the finish."

Charity: "I'm running for Team JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation); I've had diabetes for 12 years and it's a cause I feel strongly about. I only have $400 more to raise to reach my goal. Donate here.

Joe Campanale, co-owner, sommelier, Dell'anima, L'Artusi and Anfora

Go to workout fuel: "Apples and peanut butter. I eat that almost every day. I also love the whole-wheat everything bagels at Ess-a-Bagel and drink apple juice or orange juice with them.”

Race goal: Three hours and 49 minutes. "That's one hour faster than last year."

Post race: "I'm going to Dovetail for brunch directly after the marathon with a bunch of industry folks and am still figuring out where I'm going to eat pasta and truffles for dinner."

Charity: Hole in the Wall Gang