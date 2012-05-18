What to Expect When You're Expecting's Anna Kendrick Loves Fried Chicken

© Tina Rupp

Actress Anna Kendrick plays a food truck cook in What to Expect When You’re Expecting, the parenting comedy that opens nationwide today. Off-screen, she’s a bona fide baking fanatic and, recently, a fried chicken fiend. “It’s hard to believe, but I recently tried fried chicken for the first time, at South City Kitchen in Atlanta. I didn’t eat it as a kid, and I just never thought to order it. I had no idea what I’d been missing!” Kendrick would likely love Grace Parisi's amazingly crispy buttermilk fried chicken.



Related: More Fried Chicken Recipes

Best Fried Chicken in the U.S.

The Hungry Crowd: Anna Kendrick