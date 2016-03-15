What to Eat at a Dad-chelor Shower

Baby showers are not, by definition, exclusively for women. After all, men, while not actually capable of becoming physically pregnant, often find themselves in the position of expecting children. So why is it that we so rarely see males gathered together with diaper cakes and pink balloons, celebrating the impending fatherhood of their fellow bros? Why the dearth of scenes in sitcoms and rom-coms of dudes sipping Champagne while they play the "smelly diaper" game?

For decades, there has been a notable void in the dad-chelor party marketplace. But that's all about to change, according to Mashable, which reports that searches for "man-showers" on Pinterest increased by 149 percent in 2015. (Interest in co-ed showers also skyrocketed, with a 255 percent increase in search volume on Pinterest.)

What does a man-shower look like, exactly? The trend is still nascent, so much about its future remains unclear. But baby showers for men can certainly take many forms. Some celebrants choose, for instance, to go the simple route: "We talked, drank beer and ate food," one male source told Mashable. For the more adventurous males out there, there are plenty of opportunities to play weird games and eat a variety of interesting and specific snacks. Regardless of what you do, the food and drinks should be good.

Here, 8 food and drink ideas for your next (or possibly first) dad-chelor party:

1. Brewsky Sangrias

This tangy beer-based sangria was inspired by the shandy—a refreshing blend of lager beer and lemonade or soda often favored among Brits.

2. Hogs in a Blanket

Like pigs in a blanket, but... manlier-sounding? This fun, high-brow take on the classic party snack swaps spicy andouille sausage for the hot dogs, with sweet mustard chutney as a condiment.

3. Bacon Candy

Bacon, chile powder and light brown sugar is all you need for this tasty party food. JOHN KERNICK

Crispy, sweet and salty, this three-ingredient snack is the ultimate cocktail party hors d'oeuvre.

4. Trailer Park Smash

Nothing says "dude party" like a punch bowl decorated with beer bottles. For this drink, bartender Gui Jaroschy sweetens rye and beer punch with an easy caraway syrup. He then places two bottles of Miller High Life in the punch bowl as garnish.

5. Smoky Kalua Pork Sandwiches

© Con Poulos

A Hawaiian version of a classic comfort sandwich is kicked up a notch with a zesty and flavorful jam loaded with spices. It can also be served as sliders.

6. The Low Approach

Allspice Dram, a rum-based liqueur, flavors this IPA-spiked cocktail. Lillet Blanc and sweet vermouth balance out the spiced liqueur and make this aperitif-style drink the perfect cocktail to stimulate those nacho cravings pre-kickoff.

7. El Original Queso

© Kalei Talwar

Queso should be required eating at any party—regardless of what gender the host.



8. Crispy Buffalo Potatoes

For her fun take on Buffalo chicken wings, F&W's Kay Chun tosses oven fries with a delicious two-ingredient sauce.