What to Drink with Your Candy and Your Diet

F&W doesn't expect you to see every tweet we send out (just almost every one). Catch up each week with this top 5 list.

1. @fandw: 5 ways to make a chef hate you: http://fandw.me/1h0WFM6 @ozerskytv

2. @fandw: Reaching for a Baby Ruth? Don’t forget the sherry! Wine pairings for Halloween candy: http://fandw.me/1aF8Ad8 @nestleusa

3. @fandw: 10 dark beers for people who don’t like dark beer: http://fandw.me/18vHbFO

4. @fandw: If you’re dieting, don’t forget the wine. This pairing comes it at under 600 calories: http://fandw.me/1eJR2NJ

5. @fandw: Make sure to stock up on extra canned pumpkin this season for these six smart non-pie ideas: http://fandw.me/18vHgsQ

Related: Delicious Pumpkin Pies

Savory Pumpkin Recipes

Pumpkin Seed Recipes