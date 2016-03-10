What To Drink When It's Not Quite Winter, Not Yet Spring

March weather is erratic, to say the least. One day it's sunny and 73 degrees, the next it's 45 and raining. It's hard enough to figure out how to dress for this weather—but what about what to drink? These five cocktails are perfect for happy hour outside on a warm spring day or hunkering down during a surprise, winter-is-back snowstorm.

This twist on a whiskey sour is everything you need for fickle weather: Whiskey makes it fortifying enough for March chill while the cassis (blackcurrant liqueur) and grapefruit juice are freshing (and colorful) enough to make it feel like spring.

This riff on a Tom Collins blends apple juice (a remnant of winter cider and pies) with summery lemon verbena.

This icy, slushy cocktail is a nod to shaved ice and snow cones with the added warmth of maple and rosemary.

With tequila, passion fruit and lime, this margarita is distinctly springy, but the last of winter's vibrant pomegranates and blood oranges give it a rich, deep color.

Spring cucumbers add a refreshing coolness to this Southern-style drink, but the bourbon will keep you warm on cool March nights.

