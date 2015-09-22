What to Drink in Front of the TV, Inspired by Our Favorite Shows

F&W's Ray Isle and Megan Krigbaum drink wine and beer in front of the TV (and everywhere else). Here, their favorite television pairings.

Modern Family

The type of wine doesn't matter as long as you uncork it with your teeth, the way Claire Dunphy did in season two.

Top Chef

A bottle from Au Bon Climat, judge Tom Colicchio's favorite winery in California—this season's challenges take place in the Golden State.

Monday Night Football

Jets fans, drink Other Half IPA. We may not have a good team, but we have some great local breweries.

Empire

Kris Pinot Grigio. If you knock over your glass while flailing your arms like Cookie, you won't stain anything.

House of Cards

A serious American red like Louis M. Martini Cabernet is definitely what Claire Underwood drinks when scheming alone at the dining table.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Hobo Wine Company's happy Pinot Noir, in honor of Titus Andromedon's hit music video, "Peeno Noir."

Fresh Off the Boat

Moët Champagne, inspired by The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Big Poppa," one of Eddie's favorite hip-hop tunes: "Back of the club, sippin' Moët."

