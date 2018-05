It's Wine Week at Food & Wine but one cannot live on wine alone (as much as we've tried). That's why we turn to cheese, wine's best food friend. Here, F&W Test Kitchen MacGyver demonstrates the incredible, mess-free way to, ahem, cut the cheese using dental floss. Watch more Mad Genius Tips here.

