What to Do with Leftover Red Wine

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking Light, Health, My Recipes, Real Simple, Southern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. Up now: Thanksgiving Strategies.
Your Thanksgiving party is over, but there are still half-empty bottles of red wine. Don't let them go to waste! From wine ice cubes to the perfect syrup for drizzling on ice cream, get brilliant ideas on how to use leftover red wine by watching this video from our sister brand Real Simple.