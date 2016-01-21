What to Do if You’re Not Famous Enough to Get into Tyrese’s Private Benihana

Celebrities, they’re just like us! Take model and Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson, for example. He loves the hibachi chain Benihana, just like the rest of America. He loves it so much that he cloned it in his very own backyard—which is where he loses touch with the majority of the country.

Built in 2012, “Gibsihana” is Gibson’s go-to spot to share onion volcanoes, flying shrimp and fresh teppanyaki with friends, family and, according to him, serious VIPs. Don’t believe us? There’s video footage. In this Youtube clip from 2014, Gibson gives fans a tour of his backyard Benihana, which is complete with al fresco fireplace and paper walls. He also announces in the video that he plans on taking Gibsihana public with franchised locations. While there have been no signs of that happening any time soon, Gibson did recently open his private restaurant up to a fan: Aziz Ansari. The comedian has been trying to gain access to Gibsihana since he first heard about the ultra exclusive restaurant in 2013 to no avail—until just a few days ago when Gibson invited him and The Lonely Island boys over for the ultimate backyard dinner party. Check out the video below from Ansari’s Instagram account for some pro shrimp-catching action.

Since you’re more likely to get a next-day reservation at Sukiyabashi Jiro than an invitation to Gibsihana, try transforming your own kitchen into a hibachi hideout with these great recipes.

Surf and Turf

This luxe surf and turf features escolar, a deliciously fatty fish, and extravagantly marbled Kobe or wagyu beef.

Stir-Fried Noodles and Pork

In Japan, this dish is called yakisoba. Yaki refers to the method of cooking—grilling, broiling or pan-frying—while soba refers to chuka soba, the long, thin yellow noodles that are stir-fried here.

Grilled Beef with Spicy Asian Dipping Sauce

This simple recipe is all about the beef.

Classic Chicken Teriyaki

Nobu Matsuhisa’s recipe for teriyaki couldn’t be simpler.

Chicken Fried Rice

This recipe for a homemade version of a takeout favorite features chicken breast, fresh carrots and flavorful basmati or jasmine rice.