What to Do with Buttermilk After You’ve Made Biscuits

After making a huge batch of superfluffy buttermilk biscuits, many are faced with a serious quandary: What to do with all of that leftover buttermilk? Leave the head-scratching to us. Here, nine awesome recipes to make with buttermilk.

1. Buttermilk Dressing

Creamy and garlicky, this dressing is also superfast and easy.

2. Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Marinating fried chicken in buttermilk makes it extra moist, juicy and delicious.

3. Blackberry Buttermilk Smoothies

Buttermilk takes the place of yogurt in this healthy, tangy, ultra-simple blackberry smoothie.

4. Buttermilk Corn Bread

Tender on the inside, crisp on the outside, this corn bread is the perfect side dish.

5. Lemon-Buttermilk Pudding

This creamy, tangy, brightly flavored pudding can be topped with any fruits that are in season.

© John Kernick

6. Buttermilk Cake with Blackberries

Light and moist, with an irresistible crispy top, this buttermilk cake has sweet-tart berries in every bite and takes just 20 minutes to prep.

7. No-Cook Tomato Buttermilk Soup

All you need to make this simple soup is a blender, a strainer and a bowl.

8. Buttermilk Pancakes with Masa Harina

“These are the best pancakes you will ever have,” Alex Stupak says. They’re light, fluffy and full of corn flavor from the masa harina (corn flour).

9. Buttermilk-Roasted Chicken with Date Butter

Here, the chicken is marinated in a puree of garlic, shallot, thyme, rosemary and buttermilk, making it extremely moist.

Related: How to Make Biscuits

Best Southern Food in the U.S.

F&W’s Best Southern Comfort Food Dishes