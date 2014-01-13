What Dana Cowin Ate in San Francisco

Cotogna

For a fabulous party, Michael Tusk re-created his standing rib roast from our December cover. cotognasf.com

Rich Table

The menu tells Evan and Sarah Rich's personal story through dishes like the porcini doughnut with raclette. richtablesf.com

SPQR

Matthew Accarrino's stellar pastas are layered and complex, like the smoked fettuccine with sea urchin. spqrsf.com

Tosca Café

April Bloomfield makes magnificent meatballs at this rejuvenated hangout. toscacafesf.com

20th Century Cafe

Eastern European classics, updated by Michelle Polzine, are divine. 20thcenturycafe.com

