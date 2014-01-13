What Dana Cowin Ate in San Francisco

Dana Cowin's San Francisco restaurant picks showcase the city's vibrant food scene. Check out her favorite places here.
Cotogna
For a fabulous party, Michael Tusk re-created his standing rib roast from our December cover. cotognasf.com
Rich Table
The menu tells Evan and Sarah Rich's personal story through dishes like the porcini doughnut with raclette. richtablesf.com
SPQR
Matthew Accarrino's stellar pastas are layered and complex, like the smoked fettuccine with sea urchin. spqrsf.com
Tosca Café
April Bloomfield makes magnificent meatballs at this rejuvenated hangout. toscacafesf.com
20th Century Cafe
Eastern European classics, updated by Michelle Polzine, are divine. 20thcenturycafe.com
