What Dana Cowin Ate in San Francisco

Dana Cowin's San Francisco restaurant picks showcase the city's vibrant food scene. Check out her favorite places here.

Dana Cowin
Updated May 23, 2017

Cotogna
For a fabulous party, Michael Tusk re-created his standing rib roast from our December cover. cotognasf.com

Rich Table
The menu tells Evan and Sarah Rich's personal story through dishes like the porcini doughnut with raclette. richtablesf.com

SPQR
Matthew Accarrino's stellar pastas are layered and complex, like the smoked fettuccine with sea urchin. spqrsf.com

Tosca Café
April Bloomfield makes magnificent meatballs at this rejuvenated hangout. toscacafesf.com

20th Century Cafe
Eastern European classics, updated by Michelle Polzine, are divine. 20thcenturycafe.com

