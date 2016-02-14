What to Cook When It's Insanely Cold Outside

Unless you're fortunate enough to be in sunny Hawaii, you're probably staying bundled up indoors as the temperatures plummet.

F&W Editors
February 14, 2016

Get extra cozy by cooking up something amazing in the kitchen. From cumin and cayenne-spiked chili to ultra-cheesy chicken pot pie, here are eleven comforting foods to warm you up when it's freezing outside.

1. Cumin Chili

Amp up the heat on this cold-weather chili with as much cayenne as you like.

2. Hot and Sour Soup with Ramen

Upgrade the traditional Chinese soup with soft, chewy ramen noodles.

3. Macaroni and Cheese with Buttery Crumbs

Small chunks of cheddar and Colby cheese throughout give this classic dish a fabulous gooey texture.

4. Fire-Roasted Tomato Bisque

Store-bought chicken broth and canned tomatoes make quick work of this creamy soup.

5. Slow Cooker Glazed Pork Ribs with White Beans

Serve this hearty eastern European short rib stew in deep bowls over buttery noodles.

6. Cheesy Chicken Pot Pie

This warming pot pie is terrific with either Monterey Jack or cheddar cheese.

7. Beef Stew in Red Wine

Master chef Jacques Pépin uses flatiron steak for his deliciously rich stew.

8. Classic Cheese Fondue

This luxurious fondue features two types of Swiss cheese (Emmentaler and Gruyère) and two kinds of spirits (white wine and Kirsch).

9. Chicken and Spaghetti Casserole

Baked spaghetti is a favorite. In this recipe, the noodles tangle around chicken and soak up the creamy sauce.

10. Ricotta Gnocchi Gratin

Chef Geoffrey Zakarian uses a stand mixer to make his perfectly fluffy gnocchi.

11. Rich Baked Chocolate Puddings

Although this deep, dark chocolate pudding is easily made in ramekins, it’s fun to bake and serve in small glass jars.

