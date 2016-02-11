What to Cook if You're Single on Valentine's Day

So you don’t have a date this Valentine’s Day. That’s great news! You get to skip the boring prix fixe and forgo the uncomfortable fancy clothing. Craving garlic? Go for it! Want to wear your sweats and Slanket? Layer up! Want to drink an entire bottle of wine out of one giant glass? Maybe start with half a bottle—but you get the idea! Being single on Valentine’s Day is all about treating yourself. Here, our best, ultra-satisfying recipes for one.

This elegant omelet for one is deliciously airy and cheesy.

Making tortilla soup doesn't have to necessitate inviting over a crowd or storing tons of leftovers. This recipe is perfect for one large dinner—pile on the sour cream.

In this delicious riff on a quesadilla, eggs are lightly scrambled, then a corn tortilla is pressed onto them and they're cooked further with grated cheese.

Don’t order in pizza—make your own! It’s easy, plus you can add as much cheese as you want.

This recipe makes two normal-size burritos or one epic, giant burrito.

Go ahead, eat this easy stir-fry straight from the pan.

Treat mom to this beautiful, single-serving frittata topped with asparagus, prosciutto and crème fraîche. © CHRIS COURT

For this single-serving frittata, chef Nancy Silverton cooks the eggs gently then tops them with asparagus, prosciutto and crème fraîche.

This toaster-oven-ready recipe from F&W's Justin Chapple makes a single, perfect chocolate chip cookie—the smart way to satisfy a sweet craving without going overboard.