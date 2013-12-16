What to Buy the Seafood Lover? Mail-Order Salmon

From smoked salmon to salmon caviar, these companies are bringing the best omega-3 packed products to customers' doors.

Skuna Bay Craft Smoked Salmon Chefs like Stephanie Izard are fans of this eco-conscious brand's silky and mild cold-smoked salmon. $3 per oz; skunasalmon.com

Mikuni Wild Harvest Smoked Ikura Caviar This neon-orange salmon caviar is culled from Pacific Northwest fish that have been out of the water less than 24 hours, so the eggs retain their slightly salty snap especially well. The caviar is then infused with smoke using a secret method. $94 for 8 oz; mikuniwildharvest.com

Blue Hill Bay Verlasso Smoked Salmon Cutting-edge aquaculture meets Old World craftsmanship with this new line of packaged smoked salmon. The salmon is raised on a sustainable fish farm off the coast of Patagonia, and then smoked at Brooklyn's century-old Acme. $8 for 3 oz; acmesmokedfish.com

Related: Gift Picks from Star Chefs

Gifts for Artisanal Types

F&W's Christmas Gifts Guide