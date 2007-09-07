What Barack Obama Will Be Eating this Weekend

As everyone who reads Drudge Report knows, Barack Obama will be spending this Saturday night with Oprah Winfrey, who's hosting a big, fat fundraiser for him at her mansion in Santa Barbara, California. What's on the menu? That's still a secret, but the meal will be prepared by Art Smith, Oprah's personal chef. (Smith will be taking time off from his brand-new Chicago restaurant, Table Fifty-Two, which has been getting some pretty great reviews.) He'll be cooking a deluxe cut of beef from one of the country's oldest beef purveyors for Barack and Michelle Obama as well as 200 of Oprah's closest friends and presumably also for Alicia Keys and Sheryl Crow, who will be performing. Sounds like a great party to me.