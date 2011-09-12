Wet Weather Inspires Chicken with Mushrooms

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© John Kernick

Bouley's Chicken with Mushrooms.

This summer’s record-breaking rainfall may have its upside: mushrooms! NPR’s Talk of the Nation discussed the season’s fruitful conditions (wet, humid) for fungi on Friday. But, unless you're a specialist or have approval from a mycologist (a fungi botanist), you shouldn’t start foraging all the new specimens popping up in your yard. Instead, purchase wild mushrooms from a reputable vendor and use them in a fantastic recipe from our September issue: David Bouley's Pot-Roasted Chicken with Mushrooms.