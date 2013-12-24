Weird Bar Rules

As some of us know from first-hand experience, it's not hard to get into trouble at a bar. In some states, it's surprisingly easy to go one step further and break the law. In Indiana, for instance, apparently it is illegal to carry a cocktail from the bar to a table; only the server is allowed to do that. Likewise, in Hawaii, you can legally order only one drink at a time. Your friends have to buy their own, and any minors who were hoping you'd get them a cocktail have to go to Plan B.

And now, some bars are imposing their own sets of rules, from no suits to 25 or older to drink.

Phil's Crummy Corner, Brooklyn, New York

After neighbors complained about noise levels - the bar is known for loud late-night parties on Fridays and Saturdays - Phil's Crummy Corner's management raised the drinking age to 25 after 10 p.m. on weekends.

In the past year, complaint calls to 311 have reported loud music and talking. Said one local resident, "You will be shocked about the conversations you can hear from my bed. They're animals. Friday and Saturday night, it's like animal town."

Thomas Foolery, Washington, DC

Among the "rules" at this '80s-themed DC restaurant: During the daily 5 to 7 p.m. Angry Hour, if you order a drink in your best "angry" voice, you get $1 off. There is no confirmed price for Smirnoff Ice: Play Plinko, and the drink is whatever price you hit. thomasfoolerydc.com

If you are dressed like Carlton from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and can do a decent Running Man, you get 10 percent off. If you play hopscotch and buy something for 30 days in a row, you can pick a beer for the menu and get menu credit.

Hop Sing Laundromat, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

First you ring the doorbell at this unmarked Chinatown speakeasy. Then you have to answer a series of questions. Assuming all goes well, you'll hang out in a waiting room while you listen to the house rules. According to CBS, those rules include no cell phone conversations and no photos; break the rules, and you'll be escorted out. @hopsinglaundry

Yelper Steve T. reports that a bouncer let him know that wearing a paper bag on one's head is also not allowed.

Green Russell, Denver, Colorado

This "chef-driven cocktail bar" only allows cell phone use in a designated phone booth. The place posts a list of house rules at the entrance, some on the straightforward side, like "No Standing" and "If you need to use your cell phone, enjoy the privacy of our telephone booth." greenrussell.com

Other rules are more behavioral suggestions: "Be kind and dress smartly" and "Please be patient. Your cocktail is being made with loving hands and quality ingredients."

Lounge Bohemia, London, England

At this speakeasy-style underground bar in the Shoreditch neighborhood, there is a strict dress code: no suits. (Also no standing; it's a reservations-only spot.) Fans love it for its low-key, quiet atmosphere. loungebohemia.com

Said London blogger Drisk, in Time Out: "A while back now I became obsessed with finding the perfect bar to be able to have a proper conversation with friends... Lounge Bohemia has all of the perks of a private members' bar without actually being one. It doesn't come with entry criteria or even a hint of snootiness from patrons or staff, all you do need to do is book ahead and what you get is great drinks in a comfortable bar while you relax and talk (not shout) to friends."

