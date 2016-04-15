Wegmans Dethrones Trader Joe’s as Best Grocery Store in America

As much as everyone loves cookie butter (including chefs), Trader Joe’s is NOT the country’s best grocery store. In fact, according to a recent survey conducted by Market Force Information, it isn’t even the second best grocery store. This year, Trader Joe’s came in third behind Publix and, in first place, Wegmans. This is the first time in four years that Trader Joe’s has not taken the number one spot.

The most amazing thing about this year’s survey results is that Wegmans didn’t even earn enough votes to make it onto the list at all last year. But over 2015, the 88 Wegmans locations apparently garnered some serious fans thanks to their huge inventory (Wegmans stores stock 50,000 to 70,000 products compared to supermarket average of 40,000), spacious layout (a Wegmans is typically 75,000 to 140,000 square feet) and extras like sushi bars, walk-in beer fridges and pizzerias. The chain scored a 76 percent satisfaction rating among shoppers.

Right now, only East Coasters can enjoy the Wegmans wealth at locations in Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Massachusetts, but the company is always expanding. And there is serious demand. According to Wegmans, more than 4,000 people contacted the company last year requesting that a store be opened in their area.

[h/t Business Insider]