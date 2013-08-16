This Week on the Web: Cat Doughnuts, Sad Cakes and More

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let F&W do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Cat doughnuts: This week two internet favorites melded into one glorious, sugary treat. Currently only available in Japan, the weirdest thing about them is that they were based on a Japanese cartoon about walking, talking O-shaped cats.

Wine rings: We have to admit, these ring-mounted wine glasses from Rémy Martin and designer Merve Kahraman are pretty stylish and delightfully practical. Think about the proposal possibilities—the celebratory glass of sparkling is already attached to the ring!

Canada’s cronut burger: The cronut craze continues and has now made its way to our neighbors in the north who have taken it to the next level by adding meat and, of course, maple. Starting today, the Canada National Exhibition in Toronto will be selling maple bacon jam cronut burgers for $10. Say it with us: Oh, Canada.

Muffin top cupcake molds: These silicone molds are shaped like a pair of pants. When filled with batter and baked, a truly meta and possibly prophetic treat is made: a muffin top that looks like a person’s muffin top.

Depressed cakes: Next week the Depressed Cake Shop pop-up in Los Angeles will offer the saddest looking pastries in the world: gray, blue and black doughnuts, sugar cookies and cupcakes decorated with black sprinkles and sad phrases like, “Am I good enough?” If you think this sounds like an experimental new therapy, you're not too far off. The ultimate goal is to raise awareness about mental health issues and proceeds go to a branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

