Wearable Pizza and Playable Cakes

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let F&W do it for you.

Beyoncé Wears Pizza: Temporary vegan Beyoncé was recently photographed wearing a head-to-toe pizza-themed ensemble. Her shirt was dotted with pepperoni pies and her pants were one big cheese and pepperoni print. Even if she can’t eat her pepperoni for the next few weeks, she’s still going to enjoy it.

Sriracha Vodka: Sriracha has finally found a place at the bar. Billing itself as “Bloody Mary’s new best friend,” UV’s Sriracha vodka seems like the perfect beverage to complete a full Sriracha-infused meal before the cult hot sauce runs out.

Playable Donkey Kong Cake: The latest innovation in gaming has arrived. The New Jersey-based Posh Entertainment created a giant multi-tiered wedding cake onto which they projected Nintendo’s old-school Donkey Kong game. Aside from the angry monkey throwing barrels at Mario, the main enemy in this game is the hungry wedding guest who is not about to wait for you to beat the game before getting a slice.

Gigantic Gingerbread Village: Composed of 164 cookie structures frosted with 2,240 pounds of icing, Gingerbread Lane is currently on display in the New York Hall of Science in Queens. It is the largest edible gingerbread exhibit ever created. Jon Lovitch, the executive sous chef at the New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge, made the village during his off time starting last February. The most impressive fact: It was all made in Lovitch’s tiny Bronx kitchen.

French Fries & Chocolate: Chocolate and salt have always been a terrific pairing—think chocolate-covered pretzels or sea salt-dusted truffles. So why not dip your fries in chocolate? Lotteria, a fast food chain in Japan, will start selling fries with a milk chocolate dipping sauce in January.

