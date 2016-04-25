Watermelon: To Salt or Not to Salt?

You’ve probably either seen or been this person at a cookout: the guest who picks up a cold, juicy wedge of watermelon, then reaches for the salt and sprinkles it on the fruit. Why? Because some people believe that salting watermelon makes it taste sweeter. Whether that is actually true or not is up for debate, but what’s certain is that a little bit of salt can be delicious with watermelon. So if you regularly salt your melon or are curious about trying, here are five delicious recipes that mix sweet watermelon and salt.

1. Watermelon Salad with Mint and Lime

Watermelon, lime juice, cayenne, mint and salt come together in this supersimple salad, which is also great with a splash of rum.

2. Grilled Watermelon with Yogurt

This is Michael Psilakis’s modern take on the traditional Greek combination of watermelon and feta cheese.

3. Curried Crab and Watermelon Salad with Arugula

In this easy yet sophisticated recipe, chef Daniel Boulud pairs a curry-spiced crab salad with sweet watermelon and bright cilantro and mint.

4. Minted Watermelon Popsicles

Mint, lemon zest and a little bit of salt flavor these healthy DIY ice pops.

5. Watermelon Salad with Feta

The combination of sweet watermelon, salty olives and creamy feta make this salad from cookbook author Melissa Clark incredibly satisfying.