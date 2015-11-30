Watch: When Lazy Bear Met Taco Maria

Diners sit at a communal table, eat the same dishes at the same time and are encouraged by chef David Barzelay to hang out in the kitchen. In this clip from Chefs Feed, Barzelay teams up with guest chef Carlos Salgado of Taco Maria to make incredible Mexican-inspired dishes, like corn bread topped with blue corn crema and caviar.

