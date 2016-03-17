Watch the Top Chef Finale Tonight on Bravo!

Vegas, Emeril Lagasse and all-you-can-eat crudo.
 

F&W Editors
March 17, 2016

Top Chef Season 13's epic California road trip led us to Las Vegas for the finale, which airs tonight on Bravo at 9/8c. It's down to two finalists. A panel of star chef judges including Emeril Lagasse, Dominique Crenn and Jean-Georges Vongerichten will help decide their fates.

Will Jeremy Ford drown everyone in crudo or step up like he did last week with that butter-poached chicken? Will Amar Santana blow his comeback from Last Chance Kitchen? Tune in with us to find out.

