Watch as This Thanksgiving Turkey Bastes Itself

If you are in charge of the turkey this Thanksgiving, you’re probably waking up in the middle of the night in a cold sweat with visions of a dry, flavorless bird haunting your dreams. Lucky for you, F&W Test Kitchen’s whiz and Thanksgiving tipster Justin Chapple has a secret weapon to ensure success. In this episode of Mad Genius Tips, he reveals how to keep your turkey super-juicy with a buttery cheesecloth basting blanket. All you need is cheesecloth, seasoned butter and patience.