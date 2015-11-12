Watch as This Thanksgiving Turkey Bastes Itself

"The greatest poultry I've ever had was in France, where it's dry-brined to concentrate the flavor," says Frank Stitt.

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking Light, Health, My Recipes, Real Simple, Southern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. Your Thanksgiving Turkey training starts here.

If you are in charge of the turkey this Thanksgiving, you’re probably waking up in the middle of the night in a cold sweat with visions of a dry, flavorless bird haunting your dreams. Lucky for you, F&W Test Kitchen’s whiz and Thanksgiving tipster Justin Chapple has a secret weapon to ensure success. In this episode of Mad Genius Tips, he reveals how to keep your turkey super-juicy with a buttery cheesecloth basting blanket. All you need is cheesecloth, seasoned butter and patience. 

