Watch: The Secrets Behind Milk Bar’s Incredible Cookies

In this video from the 2015 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, mad genius dessert expert Christina Tosi of NYC’s Milk Bar demonstrates how to make a few of her weird, wacky and crazy-delicious cookies, like Ritz Cracker Cookie and Salt-and-Pepper Cookies (we like them best layered with strawberry-lemon jam). Watch the video to see Tosi bake her amazing desserts and share some essential cookie-baking tips.

Recipe Pictured: Salt-and-Pepper Cookies