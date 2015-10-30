Watch: The Secrets Behind Milk Bar’s Incredible Cookies

© Tara Fisher
With cookie season just around the corner, it’s time to think about shaking up your usual baking routine.
In this video from the 2015 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, mad genius dessert expert Christina Tosi of NYC’s Milk Bar demonstrates how to make a few of her weird, wacky and crazy-delicious cookies, like Ritz Cracker Cookie and Salt-and-Pepper Cookies (we like them best layered with strawberry-lemon jam). Watch the video to see Tosi bake her amazing desserts and share some essential cookie-baking tips.
Recipe Pictured: Salt-and-Pepper Cookies